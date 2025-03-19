Our social media:

Infrastructure under Russian attack after Trump and Putin talk

19 March 2025 00:10
Pylyp Boiko - редактор
Pylyp Boiko
редактор
Russia hits hospital in Ukraine after agreeing to halt the fire
The work of mobile air defense groups. Illustrative photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
After the conversation between Trump and Putin, wave after wave of drone attacks are coming to Ukraine. It is known that explosions were heard in the capital, and Volodymyr Zelensky spoke out on this topic, as one of the results of Trump and Putin's conversation was an agreement to stop strikes on energy and infrastructure.

Zelensky posted his address on X.

What Zelensky drew attention to

The President of Ukraine noted that now in many regions one can literally hear what Russia really needs. There are about 40 "Shaheds" in the Ukrainian sky and air defense is trying to shoot them down.

Zelensky said that, unfortunately, there were hits to civilian infrastructure. A direct hit by a Shahed drone on a hospital in Sumy, strikes on cities in Donetsk region, attack drones in the sky of Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Chernihiv, Poltava, Kharkiv, Kirovohrad, Dnipro and Cherkasy regions right now.

How to protect Ukraine from Russia

Zelenskyy noted that really powerful sanctions and assistance to Ukraine would help put pressure on Russia. The President of Ukraine drew attention to the need to strengthen allies and work for security guarantees. According to Zelensky, only a real cessation of Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure as evidence of a desire to end this war can bring peace closer.

Earlier, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced his readiness to send British troops to Ukraine as peacekeepers to preserve the peace agreement and deter Russia.

Also, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the US side has a plan A and a plan B to end Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine. 

