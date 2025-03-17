Starmer says he is ready to send British troops to Ukraine for years

The British military. Illustrative photo: PA

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced his readiness to send British troops to Ukraine as peacekeepers to preserve the peace agreement and deter Russia.

This was reported by The Times.

The British military in Ukraine

The publication notes that the defense ministers of the countries that are part of the so-called "coalition of the willing" will meet in London on Thursday to discuss in detail the possible deployment of peacekeeping forces.

According to The Times, the UK, along with France, Turkey, Canada and Australia, is considering sending up to 30,000 troops to Ukraine. In addition, other countries plan to support the mission by providing weapons and logistics.

"This will be a long-term commitment, we are talking about years. As long as it takes to preserve the peace agreement and deter Russia," said the media source.

Earlier, Ukraine and the United Kingdom signed a 100-year partnership agreement that provides for strengthening cooperation in all areas.

Also, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the US side has a plan A and a plan B to end Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.