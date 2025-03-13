Trump has leverage over Putin but won't use it now

US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

US President Donald Trump says that he has leverage over Russian President Vladimir Putin. However, he is in no hurry to use them.

He said this in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump can influence Putin

"Well I do have leverage, but I don't want to talk about leverage now" Trump said.

The American leader added that he is currently in talks with the Russian president.

"Based on the statements he made today, they were pretty positive, I think," he added.

Earlier, Russia's spokesman Ushakov said that Russia doesn't agree to a temporary ceasefire in Ukraine.

As a reminder, in his evening address, Zelensky summarized the results of the talks between the delegations of Ukraine and the United States in Saudi Arabia.