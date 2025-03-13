Putin doesn't agree to a temporary 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine

Vladimir Putin, Russian President. Photo: Reuters

Russia is in favor of a "long-term settlement that takes into account its positions". Accordingly, the Kremlin doesn't support the idea of a temporary ceasefire proposed by the United States.

Russian spokesman Yuri Ushakov said this following a telephone conversation with White House National Security Advisor Mike Volz, Russian media report on Thursday, March 13.

Russia does not support the idea of a temporary ceasefire

Ushakov emphasized that Russia wants "long-term peace". He also added that Ukraine will allegedly "use the ceasefire for a break".

"Naturally, I commented on the agreements reached on a temporary ceasefire, and I stated our position that this is nothing more than a temporary break for the Ukrainian military, nothing more. We believe that our goal is a long-term peaceful settlement, and we are striving for that, a peaceful settlement that takes into account the legitimate interests of our side, and our concerns are known. I don't think anyone needs any steps that imitate peaceful actions in this situation," Ushakov said.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky explains why Kyiv agreed to a temporary truce. He noted that over a 30-day period, Ukraine, together with its partners, wants to develop specific security commitments.

Media report that the European Intelligence Service received the document with Russia’s harsh demands in the peace negotiations. According to the document, Russia doesn't intend to end the war this year.