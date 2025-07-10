Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Investments Technology Fashion Movies Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayHome and GardenPsychologySportFoodHealthcareReal estateCelebrityArmyExclusiveEconomyMoviesAutomotiveWarEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashionRecipesTravel
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and Garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Zelensky and Merz met in Italy — what was discussed

Zelensky and Merz met in Italy — what was discussed

Ua en ru
Publication time 10 July 2025 20:34
Ukraine Recovery Conference: Zelensky met with Merz
Volodymyr Zelensky and Friedrich Merz. Photo: OP

On Thursday, July 10, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. The meeting occurred on the sidelines of the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Italy.

Zelensky announced the meeting on X.

Advertisement

Zelensky and Merz meeting

"I thanked Germany for its military support, primarily for the air defense systems that protect Ukrainians from attacks every single day," the president noted.

According to Zelensky, he briefed the German chancellor on the latest Russian attacks on Ukraine and discussed interceptor drones that have shot down dozens of Shahed drones in a single attack.

He thanked the chancellor for her willingness to invest in scaling up Ukrainian drone production. The meeting also focused on the battlefield, collaboration with partners, and Ukraine's European integration.

"Germany is precisely the country that has the clout and authority to help unblock our path to the EU. That is why we deeply value your strong and resolute stance," Zelensky stressed. 

The two leaders also agreed to keep in constant contact and work together for peace and security.

Read also:

Zelensky urges allies after Russia's massive attack on Kyiv

Zelensky met with the President of Italy — what they talked about

Zelensky and Meloni agree on steps at conference in Rome

Volodymyr Zelensky Germany air defense war in Ukraine Friedrich Merz Ukraine Recovery Conference in Italy
Yevheniia Briukhovetska - editor
Author
Yevheniia Briukhovetska
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information