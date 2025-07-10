Ukraine Recovery Conference: Zelensky met with Merz

Volodymyr Zelensky and Friedrich Merz. Photo: OP

On Thursday, July 10, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. The meeting occurred on the sidelines of the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Italy.

Zelensky announced the meeting on X.

Zelensky and Merz meeting

I met with @bundeskanzler Friedrich Merz. I thanked Germany for its military support, primarily for the air defense systems that protect Ukrainians from attacks every single day.



I informed Friedrich about the latest Russian attacks and spoke about our interceptor drones, which… pic.twitter.com/FlvLBvAQrM — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 10, 2025

"I thanked Germany for its military support, primarily for the air defense systems that protect Ukrainians from attacks every single day," the president noted.

According to Zelensky, he briefed the German chancellor on the latest Russian attacks on Ukraine and discussed interceptor drones that have shot down dozens of Shahed drones in a single attack.

He thanked the chancellor for her willingness to invest in scaling up Ukrainian drone production. The meeting also focused on the battlefield, collaboration with partners, and Ukraine's European integration.

"Germany is precisely the country that has the clout and authority to help unblock our path to the EU. That is why we deeply value your strong and resolute stance," Zelensky stressed.

The two leaders also agreed to keep in constant contact and work together for peace and security.

