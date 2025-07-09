Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Investments Technology Fashion Movies Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayHome and GardenPsychologySportFoodHealthcareReal estateCelebrityArmyExclusiveEconomyMoviesAutomotiveWarEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashionRecipesTravel
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and Garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Zelensky met with the President of Italy — what they talked about

Zelensky met with the President of Italy — what they talked about

Ua en ru
Publication time 9 July 2025 21:15
Zelensky met with Italian leader Mattarella on July 9
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and President of Italy Sergio Mattarella during a meeting on July 9, 2025. Photo: still from the video

On Wednesday, July 9, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Rome, the capital of Italy. During his visit, he met with Italian President Sergio Mattarella. 

This information was reported by Novyny.LIVE and Italian media outlets.

Advertisement

Italian President receives Zelensky at his residence

On July 9, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinal Palace in Rome.

During their conversation, Mattarella assured Zelensky of his firm and unwavering support for Ukraine.

"Welcome to this palace: it is a great pleasure to meet you again to reaffirm our great friendship and Italy's full support for the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Our position is and remains absolutely firm, and I would like to express our admiration for the behavior of the Ukrainian people, which strengthens our conviction of full support and admiration for your country," Mattarella said during the meeting.

Earlier, we reported that Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in the Italian capital on an official visit.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with US Envoy Keith Kellogg in Rome to discuss military assistance for Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelensky Italy Rome politicians visit
Yevtushenko Alina - editor
Author
Yevtushenko Alina
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information