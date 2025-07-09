Zelensky met with Italian leader Mattarella on July 9

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and President of Italy Sergio Mattarella during a meeting on July 9, 2025. Photo: still from the video

On Wednesday, July 9, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Rome, the capital of Italy. During his visit, he met with Italian President Sergio Mattarella.

This information was reported by Novyny.LIVE and Italian media outlets.

Italian President receives Zelensky at his residence

I met with President of Italy Sergio Mattarella in Rome. We had a good and important conversation that reaffirms the sincere friendship between our nations. I thanked him for the support of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as for the assistance provided to… pic.twitter.com/36Dglfcx8k — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 9, 2025

On July 9, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinal Palace in Rome.

During their conversation, Mattarella assured Zelensky of his firm and unwavering support for Ukraine.

"Welcome to this palace: it is a great pleasure to meet you again to reaffirm our great friendship and Italy's full support for the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Our position is and remains absolutely firm, and I would like to express our admiration for the behavior of the Ukrainian people, which strengthens our conviction of full support and admiration for your country," Mattarella said during the meeting.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with US Envoy Keith Kellogg in Rome to discuss military assistance for Ukraine.