Zelensky and Kellogg started a meeting on July 9 — video

Zelensky and Kellogg meeting. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

On Wednesday, July 9, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky began a meeting in Rome with US Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg. They will discuss military assistance for Ukraine.

Novyny.LIVE reported this.

Meeting between Zelensky and Kellogg

The meeting took place during President Zelensky’s visit to Rome, where the main event on July 10–11 is the International Conference on Ukraine's Recovery, organized by the Italian government.

Also attending the meeting were Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, Presidential Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak, and his deputy Pavlo Palisa.

The US Special Representative is part of the American delegation participating in the conference.

Talks between Ukraine and the United States come as the White House announces plans to provide Kyiv with additional weapons to strengthen its defense against Russian attacks.

We remind you that today, on July 9, Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in the Italian capital on an official visit.

As a reminder, Volodymyr Zelensky responded to Russia's massive strikes on Ukraine on the night of July 9.