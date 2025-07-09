Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day Zelensky visits Rome — key meetings and goals

Zelensky visits Rome — key meetings and goals

Publication time 9 July 2025 17:04
Zelensky visits Rome ahead of Ukraine Recovery Conference
The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, exits the plane with his wife. Photo: screenshot from video

On Tuesday, July 9, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, arrived in the Italian capital on an official visit. It has become known who the Head of our State may meet with.

It was reported by the sources of the publication Novyny.LIVE.

Volodymyr Zelensky in Rome 

During his visit, Volodymyr Zelensky plans to meet with the President of Italy, Sergio Mattarella. The main part of the visit will be related to the Conference on the Recovery of Ukraine, which will begin on Wednesday, July 10, in Rome. The event will be chaired by the Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni.

The Conference is expected to discuss issues of economic support, investment, infrastructure reconstruction, and the development of partnerships between Ukrainian and Italian businesses. European leaders, representatives of international financial organisations, and large companies are also expected to participate.

In addition, Volodymyr Zelensky is likely to meet with Pope Leo XIV.

As a reminder, Volodymyr Zelensky responded to Russia's massive strikes on Ukraine on the night of July 9.

Volodymyr Zelensky Italy Rome conference
Anastasiia Postoienko - editor
Author
Anastasiia Postoienko
