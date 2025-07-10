Ukraine Recovery Conference: Zelensky meets with Meloni

Volodymyr Zelensky and Giorgia Meloni. Photo: AP

On Thursday, July 10, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Rome. The meeting took place as part of the Ukraine Recovery Conference.

Zelensky's meeting with Meloni

At the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome, it was announced that more than 10 billion euros would be pledged to support Ukraine.

In her opening speech, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said that this result was made possible by the joint efforts of states, international organizations, financial institutions, local authorities, businesses, and civil society.

I thank Italy – over 500 companies are represented at the Conference. Around 200 agreements are ready to be signed, with a total value of over 10 billion euros. Let’s also focus on energy. Putin has only two real “allies” – terror and winter. We must respond to both. — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 10, 2025

"We should be proud of what we have achieved together today," Meloni said.

The Italian prime minister also stressed the importance of controlling who participates in the reconstruction process. In particular, she said that companies involved in financing the Russian military should not be allowed to participate.

Partnership in the name of Ukraine's future

Additionally, Zelensky announced that approximately 200 agreements, valued at over 10 billion euros, were prepared during the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome.

The Ukrainian President noted that the negotiations focused on investments in Ukraine's security and restoration. Particular emphasis is being placed on the development of defense technologies, including drone production.

"This is only possible in partnership with other countries. No state can implement such tasks alone. Therefore, we need strong, united, and decisive international support," Zelensky said.

He emphasized that security, the economy, and reconstruction are interconnected areas that determine Ukraine's future. Volodymyr Zelensky added that the signed agreements will establish the foundation for long-term cooperation with foreign partners and investors.

Zelensky calls on partners to make Russia responsible for its crimes

Zelensky also called for support in establishing a special tribunal on Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

"About 40 countries have already signed up for this. We are very grateful for these significant results. Now, it is crucial that this initiative gains support in each country's parliament," he added.

Additionally, the Ukrainian leader addressed the issue of returning Ukrainian children who were abducted by the occupiers.

"These children must return home to their families, so the Russians won't hide them in occupied territories or Russia and teach them to hate Ukraine and Europe," he added.

