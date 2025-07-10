Zelensky to discuss financing of drones and air defense systems with partners

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Ida Marie Odgaard/Ritzau Scanpix

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, commented on Russia's massive nighttime attack on Ukrainian territory. According to him, Russia carried out a combined strike that lasted almost ten hours. The Head of State appealed to his partners.

Volodymyr Zelensky announced it on X.

Zelensky urgently appealed to partners to strengthen the defense

According to the Head of State, Russia launched a total of 18 missiles, including ballistic missiles, and about 400 strike drones, of which almost 200 were Shahed-type drones.

The main targets of the attack were again Kyiv and the surrounding region, but strikes were also recorded in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Poltava, Kirovohrad, and Kharkiv regions. Two people were killed in the capital, and 16 others were injured. The President expressed his condolences to the families of the victims.

Fire in Kyiv. Photo: Kyiv State Emergency Service

Zelensky emphasized that this is yet another sign of the escalation of terror on the part of the aggressor. The president called on partners to act more quickly: to increase sanctions pressure on the aggressor country, invest in the defence industry and technology, and increase arms production.

"Today, I will be speaking with partners — in particular within the Coalition of the Willing — about additional funding for the production of interceptor drones and the supply of air defense systems for Ukraine. The objectives are absolutely clear. Such Russian attacks must be met with a tough response. And that is exactly what we will deliver," Zelensky stated.

As a reminder, on the night of Thursday, July 10, Russians attacked Kyiv with strike UAVs.

Earlier, Zelensky met with the President of Italy, Sergio Mattarella.