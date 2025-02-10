Zelenskyy is confident: Ukraine will return territory when Russia is weak

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: screenshot from the video

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that our country will regain the occupied territories when Russia is weak. Now, according to him, Ukraine's task is to accelerate this moment.

He said this in an interview with ITV News.

When and under what conditions is de-occupying the Ukrainian territories going to happen?

Zelenskyy is confident that the territories will be returned through diplomatic means when Russia is weakened. Asked by the host if he thinks he will ever see Ukrainian flags in Sevastopol, Mariupol and Donetsk, the president replied "yes".

"Yes, I'm sure of it... The moment Russia is weak, which it will certainly be, everything will come back. Our task is to make sure that everything comes back sooner. The sooner the better. And diplomatically," Zelenskyy said.

At the same time, he emphasized that the most valuable thing is people, stressing that human losses are extremely painful.

Zelenskyy noted that even those states that fully supported Russia before the war and still maintain close relations with it recognize the illegality of the annexation of Crimea and the occupation of eastern Ukraine.

"This is a very important signal. It says that no matter how strong an alliance Putin builds with others, such as Iran and North Korea, no matter how strong an economic alliance he builds with China, with some Arab states, no matter how political relations he has with some representatives of Latin America, all this is built on things that are beneficial to certain states, as long as Putin can manipulate them with blackmail, weapons, money. And this means that these things cannot be used to build sustainable relations, only temporary influence," he added.

Previously, Head of the Presidential Administration Andriy Yermak held a telephone conversation with U.S. Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg. They discussed the upcoming visit of the Special Envoy.

Also, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will lead Ukraine’s delegation at Munich Security Conference next week. Among the participants will be US Vice President J.D. Vance and Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg.