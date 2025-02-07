Zelenskyy will lead Ukraine’s delegation at Munich summit

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will lead Ukraine’s delegation at Munich Security Conference next week. Among the participants will be US Vice President J.D. Vance and Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg.

AP News reported it.

Ukraine will present its plan to end the war at Munich Security Conference

The Head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak, who will also participate in the Conference, stated that Ukraine would present its position on ending the war and ensuring a lasting peace. He emphasized that it is important to convey to world leaders that the war can end in a just and lasting peace, but only if international partners are united and Russia’s manipulations are prevented.

At the Conference, Ukraine’s representatives want to discuss security guarantees that could prevent Russia’s repeated aggression in the future. Kyiv is also looking forward to Zelenskyy’s meeting with Trump, the date of which has not yet been determined, but, according to Yermak, Ukraine insists on holding it as soon as possible.

AP News reported that US Special Envoy Keith Kellogg plans to visit Kyiv in late February after participating in the Conference. The Ukrainian authorities intend to provide him with comprehensive information on the situation at the front, mobilization efforts, and arms supplies.

The strategic partnership between Ukraine and the United States, including possible cooperation in the field of rare earth materials, will be discussed separately. Donald Trump recently said that access to Ukrainian resources could be a condition for further US support.

According to Yermak, Kyiv is interested in developing a strategic partnership with the United States not only in the context of the war but also in the long term.

"We want Americans to look at us not only as a democracy that they helped to survive during this terrible war of Russia against Ukraine. But also look at us as a very important and very interesting strategic partner in the future," the official said.

