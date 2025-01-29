Suspension of aid from the United States — Zelenskyy said about the programs to be compensated for the funds loss

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President

A number of critical programs previously funded by the United States have been suspended. Ukraine has found funds to finance key projects.

It was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his address on Wednesday, January 29.

What programs will be funded

According to Zelenskyy, some key programs will be funded by internal Ukrainian funds, and negotiations are underway with European partners to attract additional funding

"Energy sector — there were programs for distributed generation, other resilience programs for Ukrainian communities, for cities and villages. The second issue is veteran projects, which were, are, and will continue to be numerous in our regions and communities. Veteran hubs, support lines, assistance in setting up veterans’ private businesses. And the third — border crossing points — is something that was developed in cooperation with partners. The new modern crossing points are intended to accelerate economic activity and increase the transparency of customs officers’ work. In particular, these are projects in ports. Indeed, it is about economic security. We will seek a greater internal resource for this," — the President said.

The Head of State emphasized that there are certain issues in the Ministry of Health, as well as in the field of cybersecurity. However, according to the Ukrainian leader, these issues are being dealt with.

"I have also given instructions to continue the audit of the suspended areas of assistance from the United States; and there must be more of our own and European engagement, especially in the humanitarian, security, and social areas. So that we can support our people now, while a new American policy is being formulated," — the President concluded.

As a reminder, on January 29, following strong pressure from the Republicans, the administration of the President of the United States Donald Trump unblocked the previously frozen federal aid. It also resumed some international aid programs. However, it is not yet known whether the decision will affect the unblocking of funding for the Ukrainian branch of USAID.