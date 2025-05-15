Zelensky's visit to Turkey on May 15 — Ukrainian president meets with Erdoğan

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

On Thursday, May 15, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held a productive meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Ankara. The two leaders discussed ways to bring peace, ensure security, and coordinate efforts to achieve a lasting ceasefire.

Volodymyr Zelensky shared details of the meeting on X.

I had a good and productive meeting with President of Türkiye @RTErdogan in Ankara. It focused on bringing peace closer and guaranteeing security.



I thank President Erdoğan and all of Türkiye for their support of our state, and for supporting all the real steps toward a full,… pic.twitter.com/dk3lPdooJE — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 15, 2025

What presidents talked about

Zelensky noted that he had discussed cooperation within the Coalition of the Willing, security mechanisms, monitoring the ceasefire, maritime demining, post-war reconstruction of Ukraine, and deepening the bilateral partnership with Erdoğan.

"I thank President Erdoğan and all of Türkiye for their support of our state, and for supporting all the real steps toward a full, unconditional ceasefire and true diplomacy," Ukrainian Presidnt said.

The presidents during the meeting. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

The president of Ukraine emphasized that Russia has once again demonstrated its unwillingness to end the war by sending a delegation of "rather low level" to Turkey.

"Such a Russian approach is a sign of disrespect — toward the world and all partners. We expect a clear and strong response from partners," Zelensky stressed.

Ukrainian and Turkish delegations. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

As a reminder, earlier, on May 12, Zelensky thanked Erdoğan for his support and willingness to facilitate diplomatic efforts at the highest level.

In addition, the Head of State spoke about his action plan in Turkey and whom he plans to meet.