Our social media:

UA ru

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information
Main arrow News of the day arrow Zelensky reveals details of meeting with Erdoğan on May 15 arrow

Zelensky reveals details of meeting with Erdoğan on May 15

15 May 2025 21:05
Vasylii Naumov - editor
Zelensky's visit to Turkey on May 15 — Ukrainian president meets with Erdoğan
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
Vasylii Naumov - editor

On Thursday, May 15, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held a productive meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Ankara. The two leaders discussed ways to bring peace, ensure security, and coordinate efforts to achieve a lasting ceasefire.

Volodymyr Zelensky shared details of the meeting on X.

Advertisement

What presidents talked about

Zelensky noted that he had discussed cooperation within the Coalition of the Willing, security mechanisms, monitoring the ceasefire, maritime demining, post-war reconstruction of Ukraine, and deepening the bilateral partnership with Erdoğan.

"I thank President Erdoğan and all of Türkiye for their support of our state, and for supporting all the real steps toward a full, unconditional ceasefire and true diplomacy," Ukrainian Presidnt said. 

Zelensky met with Erdogan
The presidents during the meeting. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

The president of Ukraine emphasized that Russia has once again demonstrated its unwillingness to end the war by sending a delegation of "rather low level" to Turkey.

"Such a Russian approach is a sign of disrespect — toward the world and all partners. We expect a clear and strong response from partners," Zelensky stressed.

Zelensky meets with Erdogan
Ukrainian and Turkish delegations. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

As a reminder, earlier, on May 12, Zelensky thanked Erdoğan for his support and willingness to facilitate diplomatic efforts at the highest level.

In addition, the Head of State spoke about his action plan in Turkey and whom he plans to meet.

Volodymyr Zelensky Turkey negotiations Recep Tayyip Erdogan war in Ukraine peace negotiations
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement