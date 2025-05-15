Zelensky's meeting with Erdoğan began in Turkey

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, in Turkey, May 15. Photo: Reuters

On Thursday, May 15, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, met with the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, in Ankara. The Ukrainian leader arrived in Turkey today.

It was reported by the correspondent of Novyny.LIVE Halyna Ostapovets.

Zelensky's meeting with Erdoğan in Turkey — details

As a reminder, earlier, on May 12, Zelensky thanked Erdoğan for his support and willingness to facilitate diplomatic efforts at the highest level.

In addition, the Head of State spoke about his action plan in Turkey and whom he plans to meet.