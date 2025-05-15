Talks in Turkey on May 15 — scheduled meetings

Volodymyr Zelensky at the airport in Ankara. Photo: REUTERS/Huseyin Hayatsever

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, who arrived in Turkey a few minutes ago, said that he would first meet with his counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

It was reported by the correspondent of Novyny.LIVE.

What will Zelensky do in Turkey?

Zelensky said that he would first meet with President Erdoğan and the entire Turkish delegation. Ukraine is also in contact with the American side.

The Ukrainian leader noted that our delegation is represented at the highest level, as the leadership of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Office of the President, and the heads of all intelligence agencies are present. According to him, it is necessary to make important decisions that can lead to the peace that Ukraine so desperately needs.

"I have not yet received official confirmation regarding the Russian level of representation. But from what we can observe, it appears theatrical. We will decide on our next steps after the conversation with President Erdoğan. It is essential to understand the level of the Russian delegation, what mandate they hold, and whether they are authorised to make any decisions at all," the President stated.

As a reminder, on May 12, Zelensky thanked Erdoğan for his support and willingness to facilitate diplomatic efforts at the highest level.

The President of Ukraine also named the topics he wanted to discuss with Putin. However, the Russian dictator did not come to Turkey.