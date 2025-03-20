Zelensky gave details of the possible truce

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Office of the President

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, explained the terminology that should be used in relation to the 30-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. He emphasized that Ukraine will prepare the list of civilian objects that Russia will not have the right to attack during the ceasefire.

The Head of State said it during the Joint Press Conference with the Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Støre following the talks on Thursday, March 20.

Zelensky on the 30-day ceasefire

"From the very beginning, we proposed the ceasefire in the sky and at sea, because it is not as difficult to control as the first step. Because we did not believe that the Russians would agree to any ceasefire. After all, in our opinion, they want to continue the war," Zelensky said.

He also added that the American side objected and said that the Russians wanted to end the war.

According to the President, at the meeting in Jeddah, the United States made the leap forward by proposing not the partial ceasefire, but the full 30-day one. Ukraine agreed to it. However, after the talks with Russia, a step backward took place — the parties returned to the partial ceasefire.

Zelensky noted that the current content of the truce is as follows: "The ceasefire on the security of the energy systems of both countries, as well as other civilian infrastructure." The Head of State added that the Ukrainian side would prepare infrastructure facilities that Ukraine considers to be civilian infrastructure. This is necessary to ensure that there is no different understanding of what the parties will agree on.

Zelensky also said that on Monday, the Ukrainian team would meet with the American one in Saudi Arabia, after which the Americans would hold talks with the Russians.

