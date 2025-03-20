Zelensky addressed the European Council — the main statements of the President

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: REUTERS

On March 20, President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the European Council. In particular, he spoke about key aspects of the situation in Ukraine and diplomatic efforts with partners.

Novyny.LIVE collected the key statements made by the Head of State during his speech via video link.

Situation in Ukraine

Zelensky said that last night, on March 19, Russian troops launched the massive drone attack on Ukraine. In total, the Russian army launched 171 attack drones. According to the President, the enemy targeted Ukrainian infrastructure.

Thus, residential buildings, a church, and a school were damaged in Kropyvnytskyi. Four children were among the wounded. Another Russian attack was on the energy infrastructure.

"We in Ukraine face this every day and every night, you know that. And despite Putin's words about his alleged readiness to stop the attacks, nothing has changed," the Ukrainian leader emphasized.

Artillery shells for Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine needs funds for artillery shells. Our country expects support from Europe in the amount of at least EUR 5 billion, and we would be very grateful for it. In addition, investments in arms production are needed.

"Investment in arms production is needed both in Ukraine and in your countries. Europe needs technological independence, including in arms production. Everything needed to defend the continent should be produced here in Europe. We must work on this together. I am grateful to those who are already taking concrete steps in this direction. It would be right if the ReArm Europe program started operating as soon as possible, it is a very useful and far-sighted initiative," the Head of State noted.

Pressure on Russia

The President of Ukraine emphasized that sanctions against Russia are very necessary and called on Europe not to ease the pressure. According to Zelensky, the restrictions should remain in place until Russia begins to withdraw its troops from our territories and fully compensates for the damage caused by its aggression.

"I urge you to continue to fight against sanctions evasion schemes and Russia's attempts to finance its military efforts. Ongoing diplomatic efforts do not mean that pressure on Russia should be reduced. This is crucial to reduce the chances of Russian hoaxes," Zelensky stated.

He added that Moscow easily neglects its promises and that is why Ukraine and its partners should push Russia to peace. The President believes that together with Europe, the United States, and other allies, it will be possible to do so.

The conversation with Trump

"Yesterday I had a productive conversation with President Trump. From the very beginning, Ukraine has been advocating for what we are discussing now — an end to attacks on energy and infrastructure, as well as a ceasefire at sea. And we continue to support these efforts," the President of Ukraine said.

According to him, Ukrainian and American teams will also work to achieve the complete ceasefire on land. Therefore, Volodymyr Zelensky called on Europe to help in this, because "Putin must stop making unnecessary demands that only prolong the war, and must start fulfilling what he promises to the world."

"More than a week could have passed without killing, without strikes, without fire — if Putin was not the only one who continues this war. The proposals made in Jeddah on March 11 are still on the table. We must continue to put pressure on Russia to make them a reality," the Head of State emphasized.

Ukraine's accession to the EU

Zelensky noted that Ukraine has fulfilled all the requirements for the EU accession, but now there are serious difficulties in opening the first and other negotiation clusters on this issue.

"European efforts, which should bring more security and peace, are also constantly blocked. And I believe that this is wrong. Europe must have a way to prevent certain actors from blocking what is necessary for everyone," the President of Ukraine said.

He thanked all those who are working with Ukraine on its future security guarantees and invited those who have not yet done so to join these efforts.

"We all need to be as effective as possible in this work on security assurances — and as fast as possible. The speed in achieving these results means closer peace and the strength of peace," the President concluded.

