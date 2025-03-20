Lithuania predicts Russia's attack on NATO by 2030

President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda. Photo: screenshot from the video

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda said his country is preparing for a possible Russian offensive against NATO countries by 2030. This could be the next stage in the expansion of aggression to the West.

Gitanas Nausėda said this in a comment to Novyny.LIVE on March 20.

NATO countries are preparing for the Russian offensive

According to the Lithuanian president, over the next four to five years, the country will actively create units that will provide everything necessary to repel possible aggression. In his opinion, a potential Russian offensive could be the next stage in the expansion of aggression to the West.

"We have an ambitious goal to establish national division fully equipped, to build all the necessary infrastructure by 2030. If the scenario will be like this — we still have about 4 to 5 years. If the sanctions are lift, we have even shorter period in order to prepare for the next stage of aggression," Nauseda said.

In addition, Nauseda noted that Russia is unwilling to conclude an agreement.

The President emphasized that Ukraine demonstrates openness and readiness for a peaceful settlement, but an agreement is possible only with the consent of both parties.

Earlier on March 19, Zelensky had a conversation with Trump.

As a reminder, after the Trump-Putin talk, Ukrainian infrastructure was attacked by Russian strike drones. The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky reacted to it