President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Office of the President

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky had the conversation with Friedrich Merz. His party has won the Bundestag elections, so Merz will become the Chancellor of Germany.

It was announced by the Head of State, Volodymyr Zelensky, on Tuesday, February 4.

Zelensky’s conversation with Merz

Zelensky noted that the conversation with Merz was "good". They discussed cooperation between Ukraine and Germany. There are already agreements on an alliance.

"Ukraine highly values Germany’s efforts to restore European security and protect lives in our country. We remember that Germany is the leader in supplying air defense systems to Ukraine and plays a crucial role in ensuring our financial stability," the President noted.

As a reminder, while speaking to the press after the European leaders’ summit in London, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced his readiness to resign, but he named the main conditions that must be met.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, also had the conversation with the leaders of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. They discussed key issues of security and support for Ukraine.