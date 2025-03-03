President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Speaking to the press after the European leaders' summit in London, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced his readiness to resign. However, he named the main conditions that must be met.

This was reported by the BBC.

The condition Zelensky set for his resignation

President of Ukraine noted that he is ready to exchange his position with Ukraine's accession to NATO, which means security guarantees for Ukraine in the future.

"As for resigning... to change me, it will not be easy. It's not enough to simply hold the elections, you will also have to prevent me from participating in the elections, and it will be a bit more difficult. They'll have to negotiate with me. And I said that I'm exchanging it for NATO membership, and then it means that I have fulfilled my mission," Zelensky said.

In addition, Zelensky expressed concern about the interference of foreign officials in Ukraine's domestic political processes, including the presidential election. He stressed the need to respect Ukraine's sovereignty and the right of its citizens to decide their own destiny.

The President added that the interference of foreign officials in Ukraine's internal political affairs is unacceptable and does not correspond to the principles of democracy.

US officials repeatedly claim that Ukraine must hold elections, see why it cannot be done yet.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gave an interview to Fox News after the White House dispute. He spoke about US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian-American relations, the war, and the minerals deal.