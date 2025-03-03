War in Ukraine — Zelensky says they are working on a specific plan of actions with partners

President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Zelensky's Telegram channel

President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky had a productive conversation with Baltic partners – Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. He discussed key issues of security and support for Ukraine with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda, Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs, and Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal.

Volodymyr Zelensky reported this on his X account on March 3.

Post by Volodymyr Zelensky on X. Photo: Screenshot

What was discussed

Zelensky informed partners about the recent summit in London, where steps to strengthen international security were discussed. According to him, it is important to develop a clear action plan that will bring Ukraine closer to real security guarantees.

"Together, we must prepare a plan of actions that will bring us closer to real security guarantees. There are concrete initiatives, and we will work on them," the President of Ukraine wrote.

He expressed gratitude for the support of Ukraine, including new defense packages that will help save lives in Ukraine.

"Ukraine, Europe, the United States — only together can we restore security for all our people, and this is really possible," Zelensky noted.

