Zelensky arrives in Saudi Arabia on March 10 ahead of peace talks with the US

President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, in Saudi Arabia. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

On Monday, March 10, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Saudi Arabia for talks before meeting with a US delegation. Zelensky will hold talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

This was reported by The Guardian.

President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, in Saudi Arabia. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

What is known about the visit

"Volodymyr Zelensky has flown to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia to meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the eve of separate, high-stakes meetings between Ukrainian and US officials," the message reads.

President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, in Saudi Arabia. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

The Ukrainian leader will hold talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

At the same time, an important meeting of the Ukrainian and American delegations will be held tomorrow, in which Zelensky's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, will participate.

As a reminder, Steve Witkoff said that the United States continues to provide Ukraine with defense intelligence, and this issue will be discussed in Saudi Arabia.

As a reminder, the agenda for the talks between Ukraine and the United States that will take place this week has been revealed.