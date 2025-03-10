Intelligence from the United States — Witkoff says Ukraine receives data

Donald Trump's special envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff. Photo: Reuters

The United States continues to provide Ukraine with defense intelligence. This issue will be discussed in Saudi Arabia.

This was stated by US President Donald Trump's special envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, Clash Report writes on Monday, March 10.

Witkoff noted that the United States expects significant progress in negotiations with Ukraine this week. In particular, with regard to the minerals deal.

The official also denied that the United States had completely stopped providing intelligence to Ukraine. He added that this will be discussed at a meeting in Saudi Arabia.

"The US never shut of intelligence for anything defensive the Ukrainians need," Witkoff said.

As a reminder, this week the US team will have meetings with representatives of Russia and Ukraine, separately, in Saudi Arabia.

