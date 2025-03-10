US to meet with Russia’s representatives in Saudi Arabia

The US and Russia delegations. Photo: Reuters

This week, top Trump administration officials will hold separate meetings with both Ukrainian and Russian officials. The meetings in Saudi Arabia will mark the start of another important week of high-stakes talks as the President of the United States, Donald Trump, and his team seek to strike the deal between the two countries.

CNN reported it.

What Trump said about it

The source declined to say who exactly will attend the meetings. However, on Sunday, Trump made the preliminary statement about the upcoming talks, which actually confirms the meetings, including with Russia.

"Big meetings coming up, as you know, in Saudi Arabia. That’s going to include Russia, but Ukraine, we’ll see if we can get something done," the President stated to the journalists.

Trump expressed hope that "some very big things could happen this week."

