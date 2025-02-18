Volodymyr Zelenskyy told how Ukraine would react to Russia’s ultimatums

Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: screenshot

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said that he did not intend to accept the ultimatums set by Russia. He also noted that during the war, our country had no agreements with the aggressor state.

Zelenskyy stated it on Tuesday, February 18.

Ukraine will not accept Russia’s ultimatum

"I, as the President of Ukraine, was not going to and am not going to accept Russia’s ultimatums," Zelenskyy.

The President emphasized that Ukraine had no agreements with Russia during the full-scale war.

The Head of State recalled that after the full-scale invasion, Russia demanded a reduction in the number of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The enemy also sought the recognition of the occupied territories as Russian and tried to establish pro-Russian leadership in Ukraine.

"It seems that there are some negotiations with the same attitude now. But between representatives of Russia and the United States. Again, about Ukraine without Ukraine. I wonder, if we did not accept such ultimatums at the most difficult moment, why is there a feeling that we will do so now?" the Head of State stated.

Earlier, we wrote that Zelenskyy met with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. He expressed gratitude to Turkey for the warm welcome, hospitality, and constructive negotiations.

As a reminder, on Tuesday, February 18, delegations from the United States and Russia met in Saudi Arabia. They agreed to set up negotiating groups on the war in Ukraine, according to the U.S. State Department’s website.