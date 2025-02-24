Zelensky thanked allies for unity in achieving peace

Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky thanked all partners for supporting our country. He reminded that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin would not give peace for nothing.

The Ukrainian leader said it during his speech at the Support Ukraine Summit on Monday, February 24.

Zelensky thanked allies

"Thank you for the fact that in three years we have not lost the main thing — unity, have not lost the truth, have not betrayed our goal — a reliable, lasting peace for Ukraine," Zelensky emphasized.

The Head of State reminded the audience that Putin would not give peace, nor would he give it in exchange for anything. The civilized world must win it with strength, wisdom, and unity.

The President also added that Ukraine, Europe, and the United States should sit at the negotiating table opposite Russia. This must be done so that the need for peace is not again obscured by promises of normalization, reset, or reconciliation.

Earlier, Zelensky posted the video on the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. He thanked everyone who is defending our country or helping our defenders.

As a reminder, the US Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, has commented on his first meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, describing the dialogue as "positive".