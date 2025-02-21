Kellogg calls Zelensky "a courageous leader" — Kellogg's visit to Ukraine

US Special Envoyfor Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg. Photo: Reuters

US Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, has commented on his first meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, describing the dialogue as "positive".

Keith Kellogg wrote about this on X on Friday, February 21.

Kellogg on the meeting with Zelensky

"A long and intense day with the senior leadership of Ukraine. Extensive and positive discussions with @ZelenskyyUa, the embattled and courageous leader of a nation at war and his talented national security team," Kellogg wrote.

Keith Kellogg's reply on X. Photo: screenshot

