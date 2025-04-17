Zelensky summarizes talks with Macron, reassuring further partnership

Volodymyr Zelensky and Emmanuel Macron. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

On Thursday, April 17, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky spoke twice with President of France Emmanuel Macron. They discussed further military support.

The Ukrainian leader wrote about this on X (Twitter).

What Zelensky said about his conversation with Macron

I spoke for the second time today with the President of France @EmmanuelMacron.



I am grateful to Emmanuel for his leadership and for today’s work in Paris by our representatives – Ukraine, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and the United States.



It is important that we… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 17, 2025

According to Volodymyr Zelensky, he expressed gratitude to the French leader for his constant leadership and support, and noted the important work that representatives of five countries had done in Paris today: Ukraine, France, the United Kingdom, Germany and the United States.

According to the President, such meetings play a key role in strengthening a common vision of security and mutual understanding between partners.

"It is important that we hear each other, refine and clarify our positions, and work for the sake of real security of Ukraine and all our Europe," Zelensky emphasized.

The leaders also coordinated further contacts and future meetings. The President emphasized that the duration of peace directly depends on fair approaches in diplomacy and the effectiveness of the security architecture. He thanked all international partners who continue to support Ukraine.

Also, the first details of peace negotiations in Paris were disclosed by Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, on April 17.

As a reminder, Donald Trump said that Ukraine and the US will sign an agreement on minerals in the near future. This will happen next Thursday, April 24.