Talks in Saudi Arabia — Zelensky received the report

Volodymyr Zelensky at the meeting with the Ukrainian delegation. Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, spoke with the Ukrainian delegation about the results of the talks in Saudi Arabia on March 11. Ukraine is ready to do its part to create all the opportunities for a lasting peace.

It was stated by Volodymyr Zelensky in X on March 13.

Zelensky's meeting with the Ukrainian delegation

The President said that he had received the detailed report from the Ukrainian delegation on the key aspects and progress of the talks with the United States in Saudi Arabia on March 11.

"It is good that the conversation was entirely constructive. Ukraine is committed to moving quickly toward peace, and we are prepared to do our part in creating all of the conditions for a reliable, durable, and decent peace. I thank our teams for the fact that military aid and intelligence sharing resumed," Zelensky noted.

According to him, the Ukrainian representatives informed the American side of their principled positions. The Head of State said that Ukraine was ready for a ceasefire in the sky and at sea, but the United States offered a ceasefire on the ground, which our state also accepts.

He thanked the US side for its willingness to organize the technical aspects of the control.

"Regrettably, for more than a day already, the world has yet to hear a meaningful response from Russia to the proposals made. This once again demonstrates that Russia seeks to prolong the war and postpone peace for as long as possible. We hope that U.S. pressure will be sufficient to compel Russia to end the war," Zelensky expressed hope.

He emphasized that the Ukrainian team is ready to continue to work constructively with all partners in America, Europe, and other parts of the world who are committed to helping bring peace closer.

In addition, he thanked Saudi Arabia and personally the Crown Prince for organizing the venue for the delegations.

