Zelensky and Rutte's conversation on May 21 — what they discussed

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Telegram of Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke on the phone with the newly appointed NATO Secretary General, Mark Rutte. They discussed security issues, steps to deter Russian aggression, and the format of negotiations on a possible ceasefire.

Zelensky wrote about this on X on Wednesday, May 21.

Here's what we know about the conversation between Zelensky and Rutte

Zelensky informed Rutte about his recent interactions with international partners and shared his thoughts on the formats and platforms Ukraine is considering to continue dialogue with Russia.

They also discussed the pressure of sanctions on Moscow. According to Zelensky, only coordinated decisions can have a real impact on Russia. The president emphasized that achieving a just peace requires consistent pressure, a fact that everyone realizes.

They also discussed further cooperation between Ukraine and NATO, as well as the preparation of the next joint meetings. Zelensky and Rutte agreed to maintain constant communication.

