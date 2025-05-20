The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

On Tuesday, May 20, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, held a phone conversation with the Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni. During the conversation, the leaders discussed steps to achieve peace and possible platforms for talking to Russia.

The Head of State reported it in X.

During the phone conversation, the President of Ukraine and the Prime Minister of Italy coordinated their positions and agreed to keep in touch on further actions.

For her part, Giorgia Meloni reaffirmed her support for all efforts to achieve genuine peace.

The leaders also discussed possible platforms for talking to Russians. Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized that a ceasefire was needed to save lives.

According to him, Ukraine is ready for honest diplomacy, and it is necessary to ensure that Russia is ready to end the war.

"I had a good conversation with the President of the Council of Ministers of Italy Giorgia Meloni. As always, cool ideas," President Zelensky noted.

Also on Tuesday, May 20, Zelensky met with Crown Prince Haakon of Norway.

Volodymyr Zelensky also spoke about talks with Russia.