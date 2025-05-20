The meeting of Zelensky and Crown Prince Haakon of Norway on May 20 — everything we know

The meeting between Zelensky and the Crown Prince Haakon of Norway. Photo: screenshot

On Tuesday, May 20, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, announced his meeting with the Crown Prince Haakon of Norway. He arrived in Ukraine on his first official visit.

The Ukrainian leader wrote about it in X.

Everything we know about the meeting between Zelensky and the leader of Norway

The Prince began his trip with a symbolic gesture — he visited the rehabilitation center in Irpin, which has become one of the symbols of resilience and recovery after the Russian aggression.

During the negotiations, the parties discussed several important issues, including strengthening Ukraine's energy resilience. The President thanked Norway for a significant contribution in this area of USD 450 million of assistance that helps to strengthen the country's energy security.

Special attention was paid to cultural cooperation and investments in defence. Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine and Norway have a strong potential for developing joint initiatives in all areas.

"I thank Norway and the Norwegian people for their continued support of Ukraine and their help in protecting lives," the President noted.

As a reminder, today Prince Haakon of Norway paid an official visit to Ukraine for the first time in recent years. His visit is of particular significance — it is the first trip by a member of the royal family since the beginning of Russia's full-scale aggression, and the first visit of this level since 2008.

Also, during the meeting with the Prime Minister of Norway, Jonas Gahr Støre, which took place in April, the President of the United States, Donald Trump, expressed hope that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin would stop attacks on Ukraine.