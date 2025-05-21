U.S. demands return of children before peace with Russia and introduces resolution

A child returns to his family from Russia. Photo: REUTERS

In the United States, the bipartisan group of senators led by Chuck Grassley and Amy Klobuchar introduced the resolution, which emphasizes that the return of illegally taken Ukrainian children should be a prerequisite for any peace deal with Russia. The document refers to the mass kidnapping and forced transfer of Ukrainian children to Russia, Belarus, or the occupied territories.

It was announced in the joint statement of the senators.

The U.S. senators demand that Russia return the children kidnapped from Ukraine

The authors of the resolution emphasize that these crimes are aimed at erasing the Ukrainian national identity, as the Russian authorities Russify children and deprive them of their connection with their homeland. Threats to deported children include human trafficking, sexual violence, forced labor, starvation, and death.

"Putin's inhumane and unprovoked attack on Ukraine started the largest war in Europe since World War II. He has kidnapped thousands of children to brainwash and Russify them in an attempt to destroy their cultural identity and heritage. The United States ought to demand these children are returned before inking a deal to end the war in Ukraine," it is said in the statement of Grassley.

In her turn, Klobuchar noted that the world cannot allow children to be used as an instrument of political blackmail.

The resolution was joined by Senators Joni Ernst, Dick Durbin, Roger Wicker, John Fetterman and Rick Scott. The document was supported by several religious organisations, including the Christian Life Commission and the Center for Cultural Engagement.

Before the introduction of the resolution, 40 religious leaders sent an appeal to President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio calling for the return of nearly 20,000 kidnapped children.

According to the latest data, as of April 2025, only 1,274 children out of at least 19,546 documented kidnappings have been returned. A 2024 report by the United States Department of State recognised Russia as one of the worst countries for human trafficking, including through the recruitment of children to participate in hostilities.

The Head of the Office of the President, Andriy Yermak, reacted to the resolution, calling it an "important signal".

"Kidnapping of children is not just a war crime. It is an attempt to erase our identity, to break the future of the nation. We will not allow this to happen." Andriy Yermak wrote.

As a reminder, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, explained in the interview with CBN why the return of children from Russia is so slow and difficult.