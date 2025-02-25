Zelensky discussed support for Ukraine with Belgian Prime Minister

The President of Ukraine. Photo: Volodymyr Zelensky

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky had a phone conversation with the new Prime Minister of Belgium Bart De Wever. He also congratulated him on his recent appointment.

The Ukrainian leader wrote about it on X on February 25.

What is known about Belgium’s further support

According to Zelensky, Belgium’s support for Ukraine remains unchanged despite the difficult times. The President expressed gratitude to the government of Belgium for its willingness to continue assistance.

During the conversation, the leaders discussed the global situation, emphasizing the need for coordinated actions and prompt response. Zelensky noted that Belgium shares Ukraine’s position on ensuring a unified European response to the challenges posed by Russia.

The parties paid special attention to the use of frozen Russian assets. The leaders agreed to continue coordination in this area.

"Thank you for your support," Zelensky emphasized at the end of the conversation.

As a reminder, the ex-Prime Minister of the UK Boris Johnson said that the President of the United States Donald Trump does not oppose the deployment of peacekeepers to Ukraine. He called for the implementation of such an initiative.

Also, earlier, the representatives of France and the UK developed the plan aimed at providing security guarantees for Ukraine. At the same time, their military should not be on the front line.