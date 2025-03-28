Leaders' Summit in Paris — Zelensky named the results

Volodymyr Zelensky, Keir Starmer and Emmanuel Macron. Photo: Telegram/Volodymyr Zelenskyy

The leaders' meeting to support Ukraine took place in Paris. The main topics were strengthening our country and putting pressure on Russia for peace.

It was stated by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, on Friday, March 28.

Zelensky on the leaders' meeting in Paris

According to the Head of State, Europe can defend itself. We are working to ensure greater security for Ukraine and all European nations. Following the meeting of leaders in Paris, there is a decision on new defence packages for our country.

"France has prepared a €2 billion defense package. We agreed that sanctions against Russia for the war must remain in place as long as the aggression continues. Military representatives of the countries that are willing and able to take concrete, strong steps to ensure peace have been tasked with holding meetings and working through the relevant details," Zelensky noted.

He also added that there are new decisions on partners' investments in Ukraine's defense production. Zelensky emphasized that the Danish model continues to work effectively.

"This year, together with our partners, we will produce even more drones and other weapons to defend lives," the Head of State added.

Earlier, we reported that the leaders' meeting to support Ukraine in Paris lasted more than three hours. The meeting aimed to protect peace and ensure stability in Europe.