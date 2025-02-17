Zelenskyy summarized the results of the Munich Conference for Europe

President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: screenshot from the video

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy drew attention to changes in Europe's activities. In his opinion, the Munich Security Conference "accelerated" Europe.

Zelenskyy said this during a video chat with journalists on Monday, February 17.

Changes in European politics

"It may seem that Europe is slow, but it is different. I believe that our signals have driven change at this Munich conference. Everyone told me that it accelerated absolutely everything," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that Europe lacked the "speed" that the United States has. According to the president, Ukraine has done this, and it was the main mission of Zelenskyy personally.

"I believe we have fulfilled this mission, and now Europe is gathering in Paris today. Many leaders of Europe and the EU, the main players, are gathering. There will definitely be a report on what they propose and how they see it," the Ukrainian president added.

To recap, Zelenskyy announced the visit of Donald Trump's special representative for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, to Kyiv. He is expected to visit the frontline.

In addition, today Ukraine and the UAE signed an economic agreement under which 99% of all goods and products will enter the market without duties and restrictions.