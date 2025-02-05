President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: screenshot

The narratives spread by American journalist Tucker Carlson work to justify the Kremlin's actions. He works for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with British journalist Piers Morgan.

Zelenskyy emphasized that Tucker's statements repeat the rhetoric of Putin, who has been in power for 30 years, waging wars of aggression and killing thousands of civilians.

"Putin’s narrative about the Moscow Patriarchate, about the Russian Church. Putin’s narrative about elections, about my alleged illegitimacy, about dictatorship. This is coming from a man who has been in power for 30 years. A bloodthirsty dictator, a murderer who has violated Ukraine’s territorial integrity and not only that — he has destroyed entire nations. And yet he talks about illegitimacy? And what’s very interesting is that, just like with elections, with religious denominations — it’s all Putin’s narrative. And unfortunately, this blogger or journalist, whatever he wants to call himself, is simply repeating Putin’s words. And what does he want? He is working for Putin in this way. Because he wants to drag me down to Putin’s level. And then what? Then people will start thinking, "Well, we need to find a balance, we need to find a compromise," said the President.

The head of state told Morgan that Putin had killed tens of thousands of Russian-speaking Ukrainians from eastern Ukraine.

"He was just against NATO. He was just protecting Russian speakers". Piers, Putin has killed tens of thousands of civilians. And the majority of them were Russian-speaking. Because he was killing people, and the majority, 90% of them were from eastern Ukraine," Zelenskyy summarized.

Previously, American propagandist Tucker Carlson has issued a series of anti-Ukrainian statements, calling Volodymyr Zelenskyy a dictator. He also accused the administration of former U.S. President Joe Biden of allegedly trying to assassinate Russian President Vladimir Putin.

As a reminder, Volodymyr Zelenskyy claims Ukraine have destroyed Russian military potential and most experienced personnel. The U.S. army is now aware of who they are, how they live and what they cannot achieve.