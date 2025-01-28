Tucker Carlson accuses Biden of trying to assassinate Vladimir Putin

Tucker Carlson. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The American journalist Tucker Carlson, who has become famous for his pro-Russian position, has made another high-profile statement. In an interview with his colleague, he accused the administration of the President of the United States, Joe Biden, as well as Secretary of State Tony Blinken, of allegedly trying to assassinate the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin.

Tucker Carlson spoke about it in an interview with Matt Taibbi.

Tucker Carlson accused Biden of an assassination attempt

"This is one of the reasons why Tony Blinken was pushing for a real war — trying to assassinate Putin, for example. What the Biden administration did was try to assassinate Putin," Carlson stated.

At the same time, the journalist did not provide any evidence to support his words, leaving these accusations without confirmation. He also called such actions "a manifestation of madness" and added that the assassination of the Russian leader could have caused chaos in the management of Russia’s nuclear arsenal.

He also referred to the Nord Stream pipeline explosion, calling it a "US attack on Germany". According to the journalist, this led to the destruction of the German economy and threatened the existence of NATO.

