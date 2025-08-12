Trump and Putin to meet in Anchorage, Alaska, White House says

Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

On August 15, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced the location of the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to Leavitt, the meeting will take place in Anchorage, Alaska.

Leavitt made the announcement at the White House on Tuesday, August 12.

Putin and Trump will meet on August 15

"On Friday morning, Trump will travel across the country to Anchorage, Alaska for a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin," Leavitt told reporters.

According to Leavitt, the US leader is determined to stop the war and the killings. She said there was no leader "more committed" to ending wars than Trump.

