Main News of the day Trump mixes up Alaska and Russia before Putin meeting

Trump mixes up Alaska and Russia before Putin meeting

Ua en ru
Publication time 11 August 2025 20:59
Trump confuses Alaska location, saying he is going to Russia
Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Nathan Howard

In a White House press conference in Washington, DC, President Donald Trump appeared to confuse Russia with Alaska ahead of his meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on August 15.

The Indepedent reports on August 11.

Trump says he will travel to Russia

"You know, I'm going to see Putin. I'm going to Russia on Friday. I don't like being up here, talking about how unsafe and how dirty and disgusting this once beautiful capital was," US leader said.

Trump is not going to Russia; rather, he is going to Alaska to meet with Putin. He will meet with the Russian president to discuss ending the war in Ukraine, which Russia initiated by invading the sovereign nation in February 2022.

"The highly anticipated meeting between myself, as President of the United States of America, and President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, will take place next Friday, August 15, 2025, in the Great State of Alaska," Trump said last week on Truth Social.

Read more:

Trump to urge Putin to stop war at Alaska Summit

Trump vows to help Ukraine reclaim Russian-occupied territories

Kremlin to use Alaska summit to divide US and EU — ISW

USA vladimir putin Donald Trump politicians russia
Arkadii Pastula - editor
Author
Arkadii Pastula
