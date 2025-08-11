Trump: US will try to help Ukraine get back Russian-occupied territories

US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

President Donald Trump made a sensational statement about liberating Ukrainian territories occupied by Russia. He said that he would try to return the lands to Ukraine.

The American leader made this announcement during a press conference on Monday, August 11.

Trump says he will try to get back territory for Ukraine

On Monday, August 11, Trump said he would try to return the "occupied territories" to Ukraine.



He made this promise during a press conference in Washington, D.C., ahead of his announced meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the end of the week.

"Russia's occupied a big portion of Ukraine. They occupied prime territory. We're going to try to get some of that territory back for Ukraine," he told a news conference.

