Main News of the day Trump vows to help Ukraine reclaim Russian-occupied territories

Ua en ru
Publication time 11 August 2025 20:03
Trump: US will try to help Ukraine get back Russian-occupied territories
US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

President Donald Trump made a sensational statement about liberating Ukrainian territories occupied by Russia. He said that he would try to return the lands to Ukraine.

The American leader made this announcement during a press conference on Monday, August 11.

Trump says he will try to get back territory for Ukraine

On Monday, August 11, Trump said he would try to return the "occupied territories" to Ukraine.
 
He made this promise during a press conference in Washington, D.C., ahead of his announced meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the end of the week.

"Russia's occupied a big portion of Ukraine. They occupied prime territory. We're going to try to get some of that territory back for Ukraine," he told a news conference.

Kremlin to use Alaska summit to divide US and EU — ISW.

Trump considers China tariffs in response to Russian oil trade

USA Donald Trump de-occupation of Ukraine occupation war in Ukraine
Yevtushenko Alina - editor
Author
Yevtushenko Alina
