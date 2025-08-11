Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day Trump considers China tariffs in response to Russian oil trade

Trump considers China tariffs in response to Russian oil trade

Publication time 11 August 2025 17:30
Trump still mulling tariffs on China for buying Russian oil — Vance
The President of the United States, Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Vice President of the United States JD Vance stated that Donald Trump is still considering imposing tariffs on China. It is a response to the country's purchase of Russian oil.

JD Vance made this statement during an interview with the Fox News journalist.

Why Trump is delaying new tariffs against China

According to Vance, the situation with Beijing is much more complicated than in the case of India, since bilateral relations cover a wide range of issues not related to Russian energy.

The journalist drew attention to the fact that the President of the United States has already demonstrated his readiness to apply significant tariffs to other countries, in particular India, for importing Russian energy resources.

However, as JD Vance explained, a final decision has not yet been made regarding China, and Trump continues to study possible options for action, given the complexity of economic and political relations between the countries.

Read also:

New US sanctions on Russia coming soon — WH reveals the date

Export breakthrough: U.S. and China reach agreement

USA China Donald Trump oil dutie russia
Anastasiia Postoienko - editor
Author
Anastasiia Postoienko
