Trump still mulling tariffs on China for buying Russian oil — Vance

The President of the United States, Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Vice President of the United States JD Vance stated that Donald Trump is still considering imposing tariffs on China. It is a response to the country's purchase of Russian oil.

JD Vance made this statement during an interview with the Fox News journalist.

Why Trump is delaying new tariffs against China

According to Vance, the situation with Beijing is much more complicated than in the case of India, since bilateral relations cover a wide range of issues not related to Russian energy.

The journalist drew attention to the fact that the President of the United States has already demonstrated his readiness to apply significant tariffs to other countries, in particular India, for importing Russian energy resources.

However, as JD Vance explained, a final decision has not yet been made regarding China, and Trump continues to study possible options for action, given the complexity of economic and political relations between the countries.

