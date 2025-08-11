Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a meeting with members of the Security Council. Photo: Russian media

Ahead of the planned summit between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in Alaska, Moscow has launched its own information campaign. The campaign's goal is twofold: to prevent real peace agreements from being reached and to undermine unity between the US and its European allies. The Kremlin aims to portray Ukraine and other European countries as the primary obstacles to ending the war.

This information comes from an article by analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Russia wants to blame Ukraine for not wanting to end the war

ISW analysts noted that on August 10, Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy head of Russia's Security Council, posted on his two-language (Russian and English) Telegram channels that European states are allegedly trying to prevent the United States from helping to stop the hostilities. The previous day, August 9, LDPR leader Leonid Slutsky made similar statements, claiming that EU policy is "anti-Russian" and aimed at blocking a "quick resolution".

Commentary by Russian political scientist Sergei Markov, published in the Washington Post on August 10, drew particular attention. Markov explained that Moscow's strategic interest in the upcoming meeting in Alaska is to demonstrate to the world that Kyiv and European leaders are primarily responsible for delaying the peace process. Markov emphasized that Russia is not prepared to retreat from its positions and would only consider a "compromise" involving refraining from an active offensive in the Odessa, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts but without returning any occupied territories.

He even suggested that Trump could blame President Volodymyr Zelensky for the war and blame European politicians for the conflict's continuation, thereby shifting all responsibility for the war onto the West.

According to analysts, Moscow's actions are part of a long-term strategy to undermine cooperation between Washington, Brussels, and Kyiv, reduce military and financial aid to Ukraine, and divert attention from its harsh actions. The Institute for the Study of War emphasizes in its conclusions that the Kremlin does not intend to abandon its initial military goals of blocking Ukraine's entry into NATO, installing a pro-Russian government in Kyiv, and completely demilitarizing the country. This essentially amounts to a demand for capitulation.

The ISW also warns that even if a ceasefire agreement is reached, Moscow will likely exploit it for its own benefit. It could accuse Ukraine of violations to justify new military action. The Kremlin employed this tactic in spring 2025 when it repeatedly attempted to interpret combat incidents as justification for renewed attacks.

