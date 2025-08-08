Putin demands Donbas, Crimea recognition — US responds

Vladimir Putin. Photo: Reuters

The United States of America continues to hold talks with Russia on achieving peace in Ukraine. However, one of the conditions of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is the recognition of the occupied territories of Donbas and Crimea as part of the Russian Federation.

It was stated by Bloomberg, quoting its own sources, on Friday, August 8.

Advertisement

Russia demands recognition of Crimea and Donbas as its territories

In the coming days, the meeting between the leader of the United States, Donald Trump, and Putin is due to take place. The venue for the talks remains in question, but the key topics for discussion are already known.

The United States intends to conclude the deal with Russia to end hostilities in Ukraine. However, in exchange for peace, Putin demands that all territories of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, as well as the Crimean peninsula, be recognized as part of Russia.

Under the terms of the agreement being discussed by the representatives of the United States and Russia, the invaders must cease their offensive in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions along the current front lines, according to the sources. But insiders warned that the terms and plans of the deal could still change.

The reaction of the United States

Meanwhile, the White House stated they did not want to comment on the information circulating in the media.

"At the president's direction, special envoy Witkoff once again met with President Putin to discuss potential paths to peace, and the president and his national security team are discussing those paths with both the Ukrainians and the Europeans. Out of respect for our sensitive diplomatic discussions with Russia, Ukraine, and our European allies, the White House will not comment on alleged details in the news media," the White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt stated, according to the SkyNews.

Read also:

Trump and Putin could meet next week — White House