Trump-Putin meeting in the works for next week, White House confirms

Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Jorge Silva

President Donald Trump may meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin as early as next week. The venue has not yet been decided upon, but there are three possible options.

Sky News reported this.

When will Trump and Putin meet?

Citing a senior White House official, Sky News reported that the meeting is scheduled for the end of next week.

According to the official, the venue for the talks has not yet been agreed upon, but possible locations include the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Hungary, Switzerland, and Rome. The exact date and time are also unknown, as is whether Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will be present.

"The official said the Russians have provided a list of demands for a potential ceasefire, and Washington is now trying to get buy-in from the Ukrainians and European allies," the publication reads.

