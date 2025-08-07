Zelensky responded to the Russian attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, reported on the tragic consequences of Russian attacks on the Dnipropetrovsk region on the night of August 7. In just one day, four civilians were killed and eight more were injured. The Head of State thanked partners for helping Ukraine resist Russian aggression.

Volodymyr Zelensky reported it on his Facebook channel.

Zelensky responded to Russia's strikes on the Dnipropetrovsk region

In particular, three people died in Nikopol as a result of shelling — August 7 was declared a Day of Mourning in the city.

Destroyed car. Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Region State Emergency Service

Among the dead was 23-year-old rescuer Danylo Khyzhniak, an employee of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine. As the Head of State emphasized, the young man dedicated his life to saving others, and the Russian invaders made him a target.

Consequences of the Russian attack. Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Region State Emergency Service

Also killed were 62-year-old Yurii Krutin and 49-year-old Nataliia Shushvar, ordinary residents of the city. The President expressed his sincere condolences to their families.

Zelensky emphasized that the enemy's attacks continue daily — drones, aerial bombs, including guided ones, are raining down on Ukrainian communities and positions.

"Practically every day, Russia continues its strikes with drones and glide bombs. Each day, nearly 200 guided aerial bombs are launched against our communities and our positions. No country in the world could withstand such terror alone — and it is important that Ukraine is receiving support. It is equally important that no Ukrainian community is being left behind to face its challenges alone — they always receive help, always get the necessary solutions," Zelensky said.

The Head of State added that Ukraine is attacking Russia in response, in particular logistics and oil refining facilities.

"Russian logistics, Russian oil processing facilities, and its war economy — all of it is rightfully being targeted in response by Ukrainians, by Ukraine. And I thank every one of our warriors for their accuracy. Together, we are defending ourselves. Together, we are pressing Russia to end its aggression. Glory to Ukraine!" Volodymyr Zelensky said.

