Main News of the day Tusk announced the "truce" after his conversation with Zelensky

Tusk announced the "truce" after his conversation with Zelensky

Ua en ru
Publication time 8 August 2025 19:57
Tusk hints at possible Ukraine ceasefire
The Prime Minister of Poland, Donald Tusk. Photo: Reuters

On Friday, August 8, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, held a conversation with the Prime Minister of Poland, Donald Tusk. conversation, the head of the Polish government announced the approach of a "truce" between Ukraine and Russia.

The Guardian writes about it.

Tusk on the approach of a "truce" between Ukraine and Russia

After today's phone call with Zelensky, Tusk announced a possible "freeze" in Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.

"There are certain signals, I also have an intuition — that perhaps a freezing of the conflict — I don't want to say the end of the war, but a freezing of the conflict — could happen sooner rather than later," Tusk said.

At the same time, he noted that during the conversation, President Zelensky was "very cautious, but still optimistic."

"The Ukrainian side is very keen for Europe, including Poland, to take part in shaping this future ceasefire and, later, peace. We are also very keen on this, so that peace can prevail in our region, because that would also have a very positive impact on our security," the Prime Minister of Poland noted.

Read also:

Zelensky and Tusk discuss joint defense and EU membership

Zelensky holds peace-focused talks with Italy's Meloni

Volodymyr Zelensky Poland truce Donald Tusk peace negotiations
Yevtushenko Alina - editor
Author
Yevtushenko Alina
