Zelensky urges Tusk to support Ukrainian students abroad

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, had a conversation with the Prime Minister of Poland, Donald Tusk. According to the Head of State, the main topics discussed included peace initiatives, joint defense production, support for Ukrainians, including students, and European integration.

According to Zelensky, the parties agreed to intensify cooperation in the security sphere and work together on diplomatic initiatives related to peace in Europe. The President also informed Tusk about his conversation with Donald Trump and a number of European leaders, noting that it is now important to coordinate actions in the common interests of all democratic countries in Europe.

He separately raised the issue of regulatory changes in Poland that affected Ukrainian students and applicants.

"We also spoke about certain regulatory changes in Poland that have affected Ukrainian students and applicants to Polish universities. During such a war, any difficulties for children, students are felt especially painfully. I asked Donald to consider this situation and help Ukrainian youth," Zelensky noted.

Also during the conversation, Zelensky and Tusk coordinated positions on the negotiation process for Ukraine's membership in the European Union.

"Donald and I agreed that the first negotiation cluster for Ukraine and Moldova should be opened simultaneously. Ukraine and Moldova began this path together and must continue along it together," the Head of State noted.

The President of Ukraine thanked the Prime Minister of Poland for his consistent support.

