Trump says he will urge Putin to end war at Alaska meeting this week

Main News of the day Trump to urge Putin to stop war at Alaska Summit

Ua en ru
Publication time 11 August 2025 20:28
Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Umit Bektas

US President Donald Trump discussed his upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on August 15. He said that he will call on Putin to end the war.

Trump made this statement at a press conference on Monday, August 11.

Trump's meeting with Putin

The US leader will tell Putin that the war must end.

"I am going in to speak to Vladimir Putin. I am going to tell him that we got to end this war. He is not going to mess with me," Trump said.

USA war vladimir putin Donald Trump russia
Arkadii Pastula - editor
Author
Arkadii Pastula
